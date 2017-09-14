Spirit Halloween now open in Mountlake Terrace

Spirit Halloween is now open in Mountlake Terrace.

The store is located at 6005 244th St. S.W., Ste. 101, near Cinebarre. It is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Spirit Halloween is a seasonal store that opens in various locations each fall in anticipation of Halloween. It carries decorations for the spooky season and, of course, costumes.

For more information about the Mountlake Terrace location, click here.