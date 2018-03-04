Spend St. Patrick’s Day at ECA with Irish music icon Dervish

Edmonds Center for the Arts presents Dervish this St. Patrick’s Day, Saturday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m., with Happy Hour in the ECA lobby from 5:45 – 7 p.m.

Dervish have been bringing Irish traditional music to the world for more than 25 years. Long-established as one of the biggest names in Irish music internationally, Dervish is described by the BBC as “an icon of Irish music.” The band has played at festivals from Rock in Rio to Glastonbury, toured with the Irish President and struck up tunes on the Great Wall of China. Dervish have a line-up that includes some of Ireland’s finest traditional musicians, fronted by one of the country’s best-known singers, Cathy Jordan.

All six members of Dervish are steeped in the musical traditions of counties Sligo and Leitrim in north-west Ireland. It’s an area that matches Atlantic coastline with storied mountains and rural landscapes. It has inspired a host of musicians, artists and writers, including the Nobel Prize-winning poet W. B. Yeats.

In 2004, Dervish were given their hometown’s highest honor when they were given the freedom of Sligo City in a civic reception, an accolade they share with Yeats himself, Michael Flatley and Countess Markievicz. Dervish was formed in 1989 when four of the founding members (Shane Mitchell on accordion), Liam Kelly on flute/whistle), Brian McDonagh on mandola/mandolin, and Michael Holmes on bouzouki) met while playing informal sessions in the pubs of Sligo. The group was soon joined by Roscommon-born singer and bodhran (drum) player Cathy Jordan, and later by all Ireland Fiddle Champion Tom Morrow in 1998. It’s a remarkable and at times electric combination – “capable of playing with note-perfect accuracy and perfect control at nearly supersonic levels” (Irish Voice, New York).

Tickets: $19-$44, $15 youth/student, 10 percent discount for seniors and military. Call the ECA Box Office at 425-275-9595, go online at www.ec4arts.org or visit the ECA Box Office. ECA belongs to TeenTix, and offers $5 tickets to teens at the Box Office on the day of the performance, pending availability. To become a TeenTix member, register at www.teentix.org.