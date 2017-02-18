Special swim session added Monday, Community Transit commuter services reduced

Monday, Feb. 20 is Presidents Day, and with the holiday comes a few changes to bus and city services.

All city facilities will be closed except the Recreation Pavilion, which will be open on a regular schedule. All swimming lessons will meet as normal. However, a special recreation swim has been added from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Any programs usually held between 2:30 and 4 p.m. are canceled.

Community Transit will operate local buses and DART Paratransit service within Snohomish County on regular schedule on Presidents Day, Feb. 20. Commuter service to and from downtown Seattle and the University District will be reduced that day.

Downtown Seattle service will be limited to Routes 402, 413 and 421. University District service will be limited to Route 855 only.

Customer Information Services and the RideStore will be closed on Feb. 20.

Sound Transit will be on regular weekday service.