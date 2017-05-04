Special Sounder train service to Sounders match Saturday, Mariners game Sunday

Sports fans can skip traffic coming into Seattle this weekend by riding Sound Transit’s Sounder event trains to the Sounders FC match Saturday and Mariners game Sunday.

Riders attending the Sounders FC noon match against Toronto FC can take the train from the north will depart Everett at 9:45 a.m., arriving in Edmonds at 10:11 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the match. Trains will make all regular stops along their routes.

On Sunday, Mariners fans can take Sounder to the 1:10 p.m. game against the Texas Rangers. The stadium-bound train from the north will depart Everett at 11:15 a.m., arriving in Edmonds at 11:41 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the game.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select Sounders FC and Mariners games this season is available at soundtransit.org/schedules/event-services.

Sounder special event service is in addition to regular Link light rail service to and from CenturyLink and Safeco fields. Link runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 15 stations including the University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila and SeaTac. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadiums.

Many ST Express buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services.