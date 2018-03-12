Special education listening session March 29 at Westgate Elementary

If your student is receiving Special Education services in the Edmonds School District, you are invited to attend a listening session to provide feedback on your experiences, on Thursday, March 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Westgate Elementary, 9601 220th St. S.W., Edmonds.

Child care and dinner will be provided. Childcare is for children age 3 or older who are toilet trained. Spanish and ASL interpreters are available.

For more information, contact Sally Guzmán at 425-431-4267 or by email at guzmanreyess@edmonds.wednet.edu.

Families that need Spanish interpretation must register at least three days in advance to ensure an interpreter can be provided. If you need an ASL interpreter, send an email to ASLrequests@edmonds.wednet.edu.