Special Christmas services this weekend at local churches

In addition to their regular weekend services, a number of Mountlake Terrace and Brier area churches have scheduled special services for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here’s where you will find special holiday observances this Saturday and Sunday.

St. Pius X Catholic Church

22209 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

— Christmas Eve Children’s Mass (English), Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m.

— Christmas Caroling and Midnight Mass (English), Dec. 24, 11:40 p.m.

— Christmas Mass (English), Dec. 25, 9 a.m.

— Christmas Mass (Espanol), Dec. 25, 11 a.m.

Creekside Church

7011 226th Pl. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

— Christmas Eve services, Dec. 24, 5 p.m., 11 p.m.

Calvary Fellowship

23302 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

— Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion, Dec. 24, 5 p.m.

— Christmas Day Service, Dec. 25, 10:30 a.m.

Terrace View Presbyterian Church

4700 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

— Christmas Eve Candlelight and Carols service, Dec. 24, 10 p.m.

St. Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church

21236 Poplar Way, Brier

— Orthros & Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Dec. 24, 9 a.m.

— Great Vespers with Litia & Singing of Christmas Carols, Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m.

— Festive Matins, Divine Liturgy & Singing of Christmas Carols, Dec. 25, 8:15 a.m.

Refuge Church

2609 Larch Way, unincorporated Snohomish County near Brier

— Christmas Candlelight Service, Dec. 25, 7 p.m.