Southbound SR 99/Aurora Bridge lane closures this weekend

Early morning drivers who use the Aurora Bridge to get into downtown Seattle should plan for possible delays.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the two right lanes of southbound State Route 99 across the bridge from 5 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27.

During the lane closures, crews will perform mandatory Federal Highway Administration bridge inspection work. This includes looking for rust between the steel plates, checking for loose or wearing expansion joins and inspecting the concrete deck surface.

In the Seattle area, drivers can get real-time traffic information on their phone with the WSDOT traffic app, tracking the WSDOT Traffic Twitter feed and get advanced information from the Seattle Area Construction Page.