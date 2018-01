Travelers who use southbound Interstate 5 to get to the Alderwood Mall area of Lynnwood should add a little extra time to their trip Sunday night, Jan. 7.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews need to close the southbound I-5 ramp to eastbound 196th Street Southwest/State Route 524 to replace damaged guardrail.

The ramp will close from 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8. Motorists should use alternate routes.