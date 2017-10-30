South Snohomish Fire to recognize two during retirement ceremony Nov. 2

1 of 2

South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue and International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1828 will honor Battalion Chief Greg Westerman and firefighter Kurt McEnroe at a retirement ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m., at Martha Lake Fire Station 21, 16819 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The ceremony is open to the public. Parking is available in the north and east lots at Christ the Rock Church immediately north of the fire station.

South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in the county, with full-time staffing at 14 fire stations. The department serves nearly 250,000 residents in unincorporated south Snohomish County, Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.