South County Walks recruiting volunteer leaders for summer community strolls

Summer is just around the corner, and that means South County Walks will be starting up again soon.

The Cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, along with the Edmonds Senior Center, Verdant Health Commission and Community Transit are joining together this summer to coordinate community walks, led by volunteers for individuals and families.

Walks will typically be two to three miles long and take about one hour to complete. South County Walks are all family friendly and open to anyone who is interested.

Organizers are currently recruiting volunteer Walk Leaders.

If you love to walk and want a reason to get outside to move this summer, please consider attending our Walk Leader Informational Session on Thursday, June 14 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. RSVP by contacting Sue Waldin at sue.waldin@verdanthealth.org or 425-582-9412.