South County Politics: Two Democrats plan to seek Kagi’s position

Two Democrats have announced that they plan to seek the position that Democratic 32nd Legislative District Rep. Ruth Kagi will leave after 10 two-year terms in State House of Representatives.

One is Shoreline City Council member Christopher Roberts, the 32nd District Democrats’ state committeeman, who expects to get support from that group.

The other is Lauren Davis, who will run with Kagi’s support. Davis lives in Shoreline.

The 32nd District also includes Shoreline, Woodway and nearly unincorporated areas, south Edmonds, the city of Lynnwood and part of Mountlake Terrace.

Kagi ran without the organization’s support in 2016.

She announced last week that she would not seek another term.

District Democrats plan to make early endorsements at a Wednesday, March 14, meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Masonic Hall Shoreline, 753 N 185th St., Shoreline.

— By Evan Smith