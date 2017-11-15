South County Politics: Some takeaways from the Nov. 7 election

Results reported from the Nov. 7 general election give early answers to most of the questions that I raised last week.

Here are some comments on the results of local elections around south Snohomish County with other comments coming next week:

Incumbents, incumbents, incumbents

Call it the great confirmation.

South Snohomish County voters showed an unusual level of confidence in their public officials last week by re-electing almost all of them.

All 19 incumbent councilmembers and mayors on the ballot in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Woodway have won re-election, as have incumbents running for a school board position, a Snohomish County Fire District 1 position, two places on the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District board, the county council district that includes Mountlake Terrace and Brier, Edmonds Municipal Court judge and two of three places on the Edmonds Port Commission.

Results are unofficial until final certification Nov. 28, but no South County contests are close enough to change.

A split decision in Edmonds Port election

Voters in the Edmonds Port District faced competing slates of candidates – one a group of incumbents, the other of their three challengers. In the end, the voters rendered a split decision.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 15, voters were retaining appointed incumbent Steven Johnston over challenger Susan Paine by a 53 percent to 46 percent margin and re-electing incumbent Bruce Faires over challenger Lora Petso by a 52 percent to 48 percent margin, while picking challenger Angela Harris over incumbent Fred Gouge by a 53 percent to 47 percent margin.

Harris said Saturday that voters listened to her message, adding, “Every race is unique.”

The three contests drew a lot of interest. Even though they were the last three items on the ballot, each drew votes on at least 94 percent of ballots cast by voters from Edmonds west of 92nd Avenue West, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas.

Mountlake Terrace intra-council challenge fizzles

Mountlake Terrace City Council incumbent Kyoko Matsumoto Wright got an election challenge from fellow Councilmember Sean Richards, who is in the middle of his own four-year term.

He had hoped to win a new four-year term and have a role in appointing someone to fill the position that he now holds.

It didn’t work.