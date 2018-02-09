South County Politics: Rep. Kloba’s legislative priorities; candidates for fall

Democratic State Rep. Kloba lists four 2018 legislative priorities

Democratic State Rep. Shelley Kloba says she is emphasizing four objectives for the 60-day 2018 legislative session that started Jan. 8.

She said in mid-January that she wants to work toward these four things:

Leverage existing community resources to close the opportunity gap in education;

Ensure that patients have access to the medical benefits they already pay for without undue interference by medical benefit manager companies;

Reduce drug crime and provide better resources for those struggling with addiction;

Provide easier access to medical marijuana for patients who have mobility or other difficulties getting to a store.

Kloba represents the 1st Legislative District, including most of Mountlake Terrace, all of Brier and Bothell, north Kirkland, unincorporated areas of King County between Bothell and Kirkland, and unincorporated areas of Snohomish County north and east of Bothell.

She is vice chair of both the committee on technology and economic development and the committee on commerce and gaming in the state House of Representatives and she is a member of the Transportation Committee.

Two Democratic 32nd District legislators get election challengers

Two Democratic 32nd District legislators, State Sen. Marilyn Chase and State Rep. Cindy Ryu, already have challengers for the August primary and November general election.

Neither of the two candidates who hope two challenge the Democratic incumbents is a Republican; both have run for office before.

Chase’s opponent, Shoreline City Councilmember Jesse Salomon, is a Democrat. Ryu’s opponent, Keith Smith, has registered with the state Public disclosure commission with “Other” as his party preference, rather than Democrat, Republican, Libertarian or Independent.

Smith ran against Ryu in 2016 with “No Party Preference.” He placed third in the primary behind Ryu and Republican Al Rutledge and didn’t advance to the general election.

Salomon is challenging fellow Democrat Chase. The 32nd Legislative District Democrats supported Salomon in his first run for the Shoreline council in 2011 but backed his opponent when he ran for re-election in 2015.

He has reported raising $36,948, $30,000 of it from himself, and spending $2,578. Chase has reported raising $14,905, and spending $1,582. Legislators aren’t allowed to raise or spend campaign money during the legislative session.

Ryu has raised $14,400 and spent $13,729, while Smith reports no fundraising activity.

All four have registered with the public disclosure Commission, a step that allows them to raise and spend money for the August primary and November general election. Candidates file for ballot position in May.

Democratic 32nd Legislative District Rep. Ruth Kagi has no announced opposition.

The 32nd District includes part of Mountlake Terrace, the city of Lynnwood, south Edmonds, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas, the city of Shoreline and part of northwest Seattle.

–By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.