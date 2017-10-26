South County Politics: Registration deadline; fundraising

New Washington voters can register through Monday, Oct. 30

New Washington voters can register through 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, to vote in the Nov. 7 general election, but they must register in person at the Snohomish County auditor’s office in Everett.

In-person registration is at Snohomish County Elections, County auditor’s office, 3000 Rockefeller Ave, Everett, First Floor, Administration Building West. The auditor’s office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deadline to register online or by mail or for currently registered Washington voters to change their addresses or other information was Oct. 9.

Fundraising: Baylor leads school-board candidates

School Board candidate Cathy Baylor leads Edmonds School District 15 candidates in fundraising for the Nov. 7 election.

Baylor had reported raising $9,886 through last week while spending $7,019, with a campaign debt of $5,873. Baylor is running against Deborah Kilgore in the Nov. 7 election. Kilgore has reported raising $6,620 and spending $4,617.

Their fundraising totals include money that they raised and spent for the Aug. 1 primary as well as the November election.

The candidates for the other Edmonds School Board position in the November ballot, incumbent Ann McMurray and challenger Mitchell Below, both report no fundraising or spending.

The Edmonds School District includes Edmonds, Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, most of Brier and unincorporated areas of Snohomish County near those municipalities.

Fundraising: County incumbent holds big lead over challenger

Democratic Snohomish County Council incumbent Terry Ryan holds a big fundraising lead over Republican challenger Marcus Barton.

Ryan had reported raising $91,878 through last week while spending $33,168, with a campaign debt of $1,123. Republican challenger Barton has reported raising $3,443 and spending $2,504.

The two are running to represent County Council District 4, including Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Bothell, Mill Creek and nearby unincorporated areas.

Their fundraising totals include money that they raised and spent for the Aug. 1 primary.

Fundraising: Very little in Mountlake Terrace

Candidates for Mountlake Terrace City Council have reported very little campaign fundraising. Six of the seven candidates for the four Mountlake Terrace council positions on the ballot are using the state Public Disclosure Commission’s mini-reporting option, which limits each candidate to $5,000 raised and spent.

The only MLT candidate using full reporting is council incumbent Kyoko Matsumoto-Wright, who reports raising $1,553 and spending $96.

Fundraising: Incumbent mayor tops Lynnwood candidates

Incumbent Mayor Nicola Smith leads Lynnwood candidates in fundraising for the Nov. 7 election, having reported $21,242 raised through last week, with $9,945 spent. Challenger George Hurst had reported raising $12,038 and spending $10,791 with a campaign debt of $5,200.

Shanon Tysland, who is challenging Council incumbent Ian Cotton, leads Lynnwood council candidates in fundraising. Tysland has reported raising $8,773 and spending $4,687, compared to no fundraising or spending for Cotton, who is using the rule that exempts candidates from reporting until after the election as long as they don’t raise or spend more than $5,000.

None of the candidates for the other two Lynnwood council positions on the ballot has reported significant fundraising or spending.

Fundraising: Thompson leads Edmonds council candidates

Josh Thompson, who is challenging Edmonds City Council incumbent Kristiana Johnson in the Nov. 7 election, leads Edmonds council candidates in fundraising. Thompson had reported raising $12,293 through last week, while spending $11,673, with a campaign debt of $2,500. Johnson reported raising $3,303 and spending $1,899.

Incumbent Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas has reported raising $10,815 and spending $3,531 with a campaign debt of $1,250. Challenger Alvin Rutledge reported no fundraising or campaign spending.

Council incumbent Michael Nelson, who is running unopposed for re-election, reports raising $8,373 and spending $1,497.

–By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.