South County Politics: MLT council candidates; voters’ pamphlets

Introductory statements from MLT candidates Barnes and Ryan

Lynnwood City Council incumbent Rick Ryan and challenger Stephen Barnes recently sent statements introducing themselves to voters.

Ryan and Barnes are running for one of four Mountlake Terrace council positions on the Nov. 7 general-election ballot.

Here are the two candidates’ statements in the order that their names will appear on the ballot and in the voters’ pamphlet:

City of Mountlake Terrace, Council Position #1, 4-year-term

Rick Ryan

It has been an honor and privilege to serve as your councilmember for the past 10 years.

My wife Judy and I have lived in Mountlake Terrace for 33 years. My experience as an educator for the past 27 years and my involvement in the community has enabled me to be a good listener, fully analyze the issues and make decisions to enhance the quality of life in our community.

If reelected I will continue to work on your behalf to ensure that Mountlake Terrace remains a safe, attractive and viable community in which to live and raise a family.

Stephen Barnes

As a resident of Mountlake Terrace since 1987, as an observer and commenter on City Council decisions for the public since 2013, as a representative of the suburban viewpoint before the MLT City Council, I, Stephen Barnes, am asking for your vote this November for City Council, Position #1.

In attending four-and-a-half years of City Council and many City Planning commission meetings, reading the same decision packets that the City Council reads and speaking as one who loves Mountlake Terrace for the oasis of suburban life it represents, I would like to speak ON the City Council instead of ACROSS the table at the public comment microphone.

Introductory statement from MLT council challenger Loiseau

Mountlake Terrace City Council incumbent Jerry Smith faces a challenge on the Nov. 7 ballot from Margaret Loiseau. Smith has been presiding over the council as mayor in Mountlake Terrace’s council-manager form of government.

Smith and Loiseau recently sent statements to introduce themselves to the voters:

City of Mountlake Terrace, Council Position #2, 4-year-term

Margaret Loiseau

It’s time to bring new leadership to our city! I am a wife, mother and business owner. My husband and I chose Mountlake Terrace to call home and raise our family. We have run a successful business for 21 years and with our children now off at college, I can become more involved with our city government. I believe our city leadership needs to be held accountable, listen to “You” the residents and claim ownership for all their decision making on our behalf. That is something I will be honored to do! Together we can make a difference! I respectfully ask for your vote.

Jerry Smith has led a life of effective public service to Mountlake Terrace. His concerns include staffing police and fire departments at levels that will enhance citizen safety; supporting and expanding the business base in Mountlake Terrace to ease the residents’ tax burden; and expediting the permit and planning. As Mayor, Jerry has strengthened the relationship with citizens, staff and the Council. Jerry and his wife, Judi, have been involved in the Mountlake Terrace community since 1969, as parents, volunteers, and civic-minded leaders. Jerry has served on numerous intergovernmental boards including SERS, CT, Ballinger Lake Forum, SNOCOM, and LEOFF 1 Disability Board.

Second voters’ pamphlet on the way

That skinny state voters’ pamphlet that arrived in your mail was the first of two. The much bigger Local Voters’ Pamphlet is on its way after being mailed from EverettWednesday.

The local voters’ pamphlet will have information about city, county, school district and water district candidates and about the Mountlake Terrace city bond measure to pay for a new civic center. Each voter will get one of four editions of the county voters’ pamphlet, meaning that it will cover several communities. Voters can get individualized voters’ guides on line by going to https://weiapplets.sos.wa.gov/MyVote/#/login, entering identifying information and clicking on “Voters’ Guide.” Then, any voter can click on “Ballot Measures,” “Judicial Candidates” or “Local Candidates” and read only about measures or candidates on his or her ballot. So, a Mountlake Terrace voter will see Mountlake Terrace council candidates and Mountlake Terrace Proposition 1, a Brier voter will see Brier council candidates, and both will see Edmonds School District and Alderwood Water District candidates.

The edition of the state pamphlet that came to Snohomish County voters has little in it but the ballot titles of the three statewide advisory votes. The advisory votes have none of the explanatory statements or pro-con arguments that voters’ guides have for initiatives, referenda, constitutional amendments or tax propositions. For the first time in more than 35 years, none of those kinds of measures is on statewide ballots, but state law requires a statewide pamphlet for the advisory votes.

Some counties added their local material to the state pamphlet, but officials in Snohomish County and other large counties didn’t find it cost effective.

–By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.