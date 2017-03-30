South County Politics: Kagi emphasizes role of early learning, foster care in Democrats’ budget

State Rep. Ruth Kagi (D-32nd District) says that the Democrats’ proposed state budget helps children by expanding early learning produce and by reforming foster care.

Kagi, chairwoman of the committee on early learning and human services in the State House of Representatives, spoke at a press conference in Olympia Monday with other leaders of the House Democratic majority caucus, as Democrats presented what they call a “family-friendly budget.”

She said the Democrats’ budget keeps a commitment to helping children enter kindergarten ready to learn by opening 3,000 new positions in pre-school programs.

Kagi added that the Democrats’ budget reforms foster care by paying for a new Department of Children, Youth and Families and by increasing the number in case workers.

Kagi, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, represents the 32nd Legislative District, including the city of Lynnwood, parts of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace, all of Woodway, unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County near Woodway, the city of Shoreline and part of northwest Seattle.

REMINDER: Kagi-Ryu telephone town-hall event Thursday

Kagi and fellow 32nd District Democratic State Rep. Cindy Ryu will have their telephone town-hall meeting Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.

Calls will go out to thousands of homes throughout the 32nd legislative district. Residents will be able to listen live and speak with the lawmakers. Those who do not get a call can participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116285.

Alternatively, the telephone town hall can be live streamed at

http://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=16285

or people can sign up to reserve a line at https://vekeo.com/whdc32/.

Ryu is chairwoman of the House committee on community development, housing and tribal affairs, and a member of the Capital Budget Committee and the Commerce and Gaming Committee. Kagi is chairwoman of the committee on early learning and human services, and a member of the Appropriations Committee and the Environment Committee.

— By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.comk