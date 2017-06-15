South County Politics: Introductory statements from County Council candidates

Incumbent Democratic Snohomish County Council member Terry Ryan and Republican challenger Marcus Barton recently sent statements introducing themselves to voters.

The two are running on the Aug. 1 primary ballot for the County Council District 4 position that Ryan has held for a single four-year term.

Each certainly will qualify for the Nov. 7 general-election ballot. State law allows the top two vote-getters in the primary to qualify for the November ballot by winning at least 1 percent of the primary vote.

Washington law requires a primary for partisan offices even with only one or two candidates.

Council District 4 includes Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Bothell, Mill Creek and unincorporated areas near those municipalities.

Ballots for the August primary will go to voters by first-class mail starting July 13, with voters’ pamphlets sent a day earlier by bulk mail.

Here are the candidates’ introductory statements in the order that their names will appear on the primary ballot and in the voters’ pamphlet.

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 , partisan office, four-year term

Terry Ryan (Prefers Democratic Party)–

I’m proud of all we have accomplished on the Snohomish County Council. My background is as a business professional, and I worked hard to pass fiscally sound budgets that invest in local priorities. I am committed to growing our economy, providing greater traffic relief and addressing head-on our toughest challenges like homelessness and the opioid epidemic. I’m a dad and coach, who knows the importance safeguarding our parks and playfields, bolstering public safety programs, and protecting the health and well being of our families. It would be an honor to receive your vote.

Marcus Barton (prefers Republican Party)

I am Marcus Barton and I would be honored to represent you on the County Council. I am a combat veteran with experience in logistics and budgeting. My strengths are my ability to manage multiple tasks and the military trained me to prioritize. I am always the person that is called when a solution couldn’t be found. I want to bring my unique eye for detail and problem solving skills to the council. I want to bring your opinions back to the council. I will bring integrity, honesty and accountability back to local politics.

Legislators see slow progress toward state budget

One local state legislator expects Gov. Jay Inslee to call a third special session, another describes progress as “glacial.”

Democratic State Rep. Ruth Kagi said last week that she has no doubt that a third special session will start Thursday, June 22, the day after the second 60-day special season ends a day earlier.

The two 60-day special sessions followed a 105-day regular session with no agreement between the Democrat-controled House of Representatives and the Republican-controlled State Senate on a new state budget. Without a budget, state government would have to shut down July 1.

Democrats and Republicans have different approaches to complying with the State Supreme Court’s order for the Legislature to provide full state support for public schools, particularly how to raise money to support public education.

“It is incredibly frustrating for both legislators and the public,” Kagi said.

State Sen. Guy Palumbo said that negotiations are “progressing at a glacial pace.

“McCleary policy decisions are moving along,” he said. “How we fund McCleary is still an open question; that’s really the hard part.”

Palumbo represents the 1st Legislative District including most of Mountlake Terrace, all of Brier and Bothell, unincorporated areas of King County between Bothell and Kirkland, and unincorporated areas of Snohomish County north and east of Bothell.

Kagi represents the 32nd district including part of Mountlake Terrace, all of Lynnwood and Woodway, south Edmonds and nearby unincorporated areas of Snohomish County, the city of Shoreline and part of northwest Seattle.

–By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.