South County Politics: Former Lynnwood Councilmember AuBuchon attempting comeback

Former Lynnwood City Councilmember Van AuBuchon has declared his intention to run in 2017 elections for a return to the council.

AuBuchon has registered with the state Public Disclosure Commission as a candidate, a step that allows him to raise and spend money for the Aug. 1 primary and Nov. 7 general election.

AuBuchon said Monday that he doesn’t know which council position he will run for.

Lynnwood council positions on this year’s ballot are those now held by Councilmembers Christopher Boyer, Ian Cotton and Ruth Ross.

Cotton has declared his candidacy by registering with the PDC. Councilmember George Hurst, who is in the middle of a four-year term, says that he plans to challenge Mayor Nicola Smith. Both have registered with the PDC.

AuBuchon won election to the council in 2011, when he defeated then-Councilmember Jim Smith by 10 votes after a hand recount. He lost in 2015 to current Councilmember Shannon Sessions by a 56 percent to 43 percent margin.

AuBuchon said Monday that he is running to try to restore fiscal responsibility to the city.

Learn about running for local offices at April workshops

Prospective candidates for local offices can learn about the process of being a candidate in Snohomish County at any of five candidate workshops held around the county during April. The first one is Monday, April 10 at the Snohomish County Campus Robert J. Drewel Building, 1st floor Public Meeting Room, 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in Everett.

Candidate workshops in South Snohomish County are scheduled for Monday, April 17 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace, and Tuesday, April 18, at the Mukilteo Library, 4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd. in Mukilteo.

All workshops run from 7 to 8 p.m.

Other workshops are Wednesday, April 12, at the Marysville Library, 6120 Grove St. Marysville, and Thursday, April 20, at the Snohomish Library 311 Maple Ave. Snohomish.

Elections officials say that the workshops are designed to give prospective candidates information about which offices are on the ballot this year, how to get their names on the ballot, how to get statements and photos into the voters’ pamphlet and other important requirements, election processes and deadlines.

No April election here

Tuesday, April 25, will be Election Day in many places around Washington, but not in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Woodway or any nearby area. That’s because no city, school district or special-purpose district in South Snohomish County has put a ballot-measure on the special-election ballot.

In fact, the only measures on Snohomish County ballots are proposals in two North County fire districts, whose functions have been taken over by a new regional authority.

Cities and districts are reluctant to place bond issues on ballots in the year after a presidential election because turn-out requirements are based on the most recent general election.

— By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com