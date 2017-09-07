South County Politics: County incumbent, Edmonds judge, Lynnwood mayor top fundraising

An incumbent county councilmember, an Edmonds judge and the Lynnwood mayor lead local candidates in fundraising for the Nov. 7 general election.

Incumbent Democratic Snohomish County Councilmember Terry Ryan leads all south Snohomish County candidates with $81,793 raised and $21,361 spent. He reports a $1,500 campaign debt.

Ryan’s Republican opponent, Marcus Barton, has reported raising $3,148 and spending $2,499. The two are running to represent County Council District 4, including Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Bothell, Mill Creek and nearby unincorporated areas.

Their fundraising totals include money that they raised and spent for the Aug. 1 primary.

The top non-partisan candidate in fundraising is unopposed incumbent Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Linda Coburn, who has reported raising $19,370 and spending $12,266, with a campaign debt of $3,000. Coburn, who took the position by appointment in 2015, raised all of the money before she learned that she would have no challengers. She said before the May filing period that, as a first-time candidate, she needed to be ready for any possible challengers.

Among candidates for contested non-partisan positions, incumbent Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith leads with $16,172 raised and $7,631 spent. Challenger George Hurst reports raising $9,638 and spending $6,809, with a $5,000 campaign debt.

Among Lynnwood City Council candidates, Shanon Tysland leads with $7,119 raised and $1,367 spent. Tysland is challenging incumbent Ian Cotton, who has reported no fundraising activity. Cotton is one of many local candidates who is using the state Public Disclosure Commission’s “mini-reporting” option, which excuses them from periodic reporting as long as they raise and spend less than $5,000.

One Lynnwood council incumbent who has raised money is Ruth Ross — she reports raising $2,028 and spending $768. Her challenger, Rosamaria Graziani, reports raising $982 and spending $87.

Van AuBuchon and Christine Frizzell, who are running for an open council position, both report no fundraising or spending.

In Edmonds, city council challenger Josh Thompson reports raising $10,977 and spending $6,102. Incumbent Kristiana Johnson reports raising $2,653 and spending $1,875.

Unopposed incumbent Councilmember Mike Nelson reports raising $8,348 and spending $1,394.

Incumbent Edmonds Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas reports raising $7,870 and spending $2,251, with a campaign debt of $1,000. Challenger Alvin Rutledge reports no fundraising activity.

None of the candidates for city positions in Mountlake Terrace, Brier or Woodway reports raising or spending money for the campaign.

Edmonds School Board candidate Cathy Baylor reports raising $9,886 and spending $7,019, with a campaign debt of $5,873. Her opponent for the open position, Deborah Kilgore, reports raising $4,899 and spending $3,571.

Fire District 1 candidate Michael Ellis reports raising $525 and spending $130 to no reported fundraising or spending for incumbent David Chan.

–By Evan Smith

