South County Politics: Candidates start to line up for city elections

Starting this week, Evan Smith brings his South County Politics column to MLTnews and our companion My Neighborhood News Network websites, My Edmonds News and Lynnwood Today. Smith most recently wrote the South County Politics blog for Everett’s Daily Herald. Earlier, he had written for the Enterprise newspapers. Smith spent several years as a journalism professor and several as a reporter at daily newspapers.

Prospective candidates have started to line up to run in the 2017 election for positions in local government.

In Edmonds, City Councilmembers Kristiana Johnson, Adrienne Fraley-Monillas and Mike Nelson all say they intend to run for re-election.

Johnson already has an opponent. The opponent is Josh Thompson, a legislative aide to Democratic Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright and a member of the Edmonds Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee.

Thompson has registered with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission, a step that allows him to raise and spend money for the Aug. 1 primary and Nov. 7 general election. Candidates file for ballot position May 15-19.

Thompson has reported raising $4,500, including a $4,000 personal loan. He has spent $3,162, including $3,000 for consulting and $162 for a domain name.

Incumbent Johnson has yet to register, but she said Tuesday, March 7, that she plans to run for re-election.

Edmonds Councilmember Nelson had reported raising $6,268 through Friday, while spending $461. That includes contributions from 23 individuals, including one contribution from Fraley-Monillas. Nelson also has one contribution from the Snohomish County District 1 Professional Firefighters in Mill Creek.

Fraley-Monillas has yet to raise or spend money for her own campaign.

Incumbent Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Linda Coburn reports raising $8,900 and spending $6,000. She has no announced opposition.

Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling and four councilmembers are in the middle of four-year terms.

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith faces a challenge from City Councilman George Hurst. Smith reports raising $310, with no spending. Hurst reports no fundraising or spending.

Lynnwood councilmembers Christopher Boyer, Ian Cotton and Ruth Ross have yet to report any fundraising activity. Four other council members are in the middle of four-year terms.

Mountlake Terrace ballots will include the positions held by City Councilmembers Doug McCardle, Rick Ryan, Jerry Smith and Kyoko Wright. Wright has indicated an intent to run for re-election by registering with the PDC. Three Terrace councilmembers are in the middle of four-year terms. Smith now presides over the council as mayor in Mountlake Terrace’s council-manager form of government.

Brier voters will fill the positions held by Mayor Bob Colinas and City Councilmembers Mike Gallagher, Martin Krienke, John Joplin and Marc Olson. Three council members are in the middle of four-year terms.

Woodway ballots will include positions held by Mayor Carla Nichols and by Town Council members Bill Anderson, Kent Saltonstall and Thomas Whitson. Two councilmembers are in the middle of four-year terms.

Voters throughout the Edmonds School District will fill two of the five positions on the school board — the positions held by Ann McMurray and Susan Phillips. The school district includes Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway, unincorporated areas near those municipalities and most of Brier.

Ballots in unincorporated areas of Snohomish County between Everett and the Snohomish-King County line will include the Snohomish County Fire District 1 position held by David Chan.

No Brier or Woodway candidate, Edmonds School Board candidate or Fire District 1 commission candidate has registered with the PDC.

Voters in the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District, centered around Lynnwood, will fill the positions held by Mike Dixon and Larry Jones, while voters in the Olympic View Water and Sewer District, around Edmonds, will fill the position held by Mike Harrigan. None have reported fundraising activity.

Incumbent Democratic Snohomish County Councilmember Terry Ryan has reported raising $24,933, including $3,000 from real estate organizations. He has spent $2,419. Ryan represents Council District 4, including Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Mill Creek, the Snohomish County part of Bothell and unincorporated areas of the County east of Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Mill Creek. The County Council seat will be the only partisan position on local ballots. Ryan has no announced opponents.

Partisan positions appear on both the August primary ballot and the November general-election ballot.

Non-partisan positions with three or more candidates appear on primary ballots. All positions appear on the November ballot.

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com