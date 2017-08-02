South County Politics: Baylor leads in fundraising for school board race

Edmonds School Board candidate Cathy Baylor was the leader in fundraising for Edmonds School District Board of Directors Position 4, with $9,886 raised, $7,019 spent and a campaign debt of $5,873.

State public disclosure records showed that Position 4 candidate Deborah Kilgore raised $4,408 and spent $3,571. Candidate Cindy Sackett, meanwhile, is using the state’s “mini-reporting” option, which reduces both reporting requirements and spending requirements.

Early returns showed Kilgore with 44.2 percent of district votes to 27.9 percent for Sackett and 27.3 percent percent for Baylor.

Baylor noted Tuesday that the difference in the count between her and Sackett was small because many ballots were still to be counted.

Snohomish County officials reported counting ballots from 18.87 percent of county voters through Wednesday, compared to an expected 25 percent voter turnout. The turnout in the Edmonds School District through Wednesday was 18.71 percent.

The top two vote getters advance to the Nov. 8 general-election ballot.

The Edmonds School District includes Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway, part of Brier and unincorporated areas near those communities.

–– By Evan Smith

