South County Politics: Ballot drop-off at Edmonds CC; no voters’ guide for special election

Van accepting ballots at Edmonds CC from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Completed ballots for the Tuesday special school election can be returned postage-free at a drop-off van at Edmonds Community College Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The van will be parked in a courtyard near Lynnwood Hall on the college campus at 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The only item on local ballots is an Edmonds School District four-year replacement of the expiring school programs and operations levy.

No county voters’ pamphlets for Feb. 13 Edmonds School District election

Voters in two school districts around Snohomish County got local voters’ pamphlets mailed with their ballots for the for the Feb. 13 special election, as did voters in one fire district and one l ibrary capital-facility district with measures on ballot. However, voters in the Edmonds School District and 11 other school districts didn’t get them.

Local voters’ pamphlets are optional for special elections. The local pamphlets include explanatory statements and pro-con statements. By not including a pamphlet, the Edmonds District saved between 3 1/2 or 4 cents for each of the 100,469 registered voters in the district, a total of $4,020.

District spokesperson Debbie Joyce Jakala said last week that district officials didn’t know of other entities with measures on the ballot who would share the expense of a printed pamphlet.

She also said, “We opted to provide our election information to all households in the district through our already planned District newsletter in January.”

Nearly 18 percent of registered voters in the Edmonds School District had returned their ballots as of Monday morning. The overall Snohomish County return rate of 20 percent caused County Elections Manager Garth Fell to reduce his projected final turnout from 30 percent to 28 percent

–By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.