South County Fire seeks applicants to draft pro/con statements on EMS levy

South County Fire is seeking people to serve on the pro and con committees to prepare statements for the voter’s pamphlet on a proposed emergency medical services (EMS) levy that will be on the ballot in the Aug. 7 primary election.

The proposal is for an EMS levy of 50 cents or less per $1,000 assessed value. If approved it would replace two existing voter-approved EMS levies collected by the City of Lynnwood and Snohomish County Fire District 1 with a single EMS levy paid to South County Fire.

The EMS levy will be on the ballot for voters within the boundaries of the South County Fire regional fire authority, which includes the City of Lynnwood and the unincorporated communities of Fire District 1. The levy will not be on the ballot in the cities of Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace as these cities contract with the regional fire authority to provide emergency service supported by their city taxes.

To serve on either the pro or con committee, apply by noon on Friday, April 27:

Complete an online application at www.SouthSnoFire.org/ProConApplication.