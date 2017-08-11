Sounder trains to run for Saturday Sounders game, Sunday Mariners game

Sports fans can skip traffic coming into Seattle this weekend by riding Sound Transit’s Sounder event trains to the Sounders FC match Saturday and Mariners game Sunday.

Riders attending the Sounders FC 1 p.m. match against Sporting Kansas City can take the train from Everett at 11:15 a.m., which is expected to arrive at Edmonds station at 11:41 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the match. Trains will make all regular stops along their routes.

On Sunday, Mariners fans can take Sounder to the 1:10 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The stadium-bound train from the south will depart Everett at 11:15 a.m., which is expected to arrive at Edmonds station at 11:41 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the game.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select Sounders FC and Mariners games this season is available at soundtransit.org/schedules/event-services.

Many ST Express buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services.