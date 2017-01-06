Sounder train offering service to Saturday’s Seahawks playoff game

Seattle Seahawks fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s Sounder trains to the Seahawks 5:15 p.m. playoff game this Saturday against the Detroit Lions.

Inbound trains from Snohomish County will depart Everett at 2:15 and 2:30 p.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 3:14 and 3:29 p.m.

Returns trains to Edmonds, Mukilteo and Everett will leave Seattle 15 and 35 minutes after the game.

Riders are encouraged to check for alerts prior to traveling. Riders can sign up for service alerts at soundtransit.org.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at soundtransit.org/seahawks.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.

Metro Transit will operate special Seahawks game day shuttles from three park-and-ride lots. Game day shuttles will serve the Eastgate P&R, Northgate Transit Center, and South Kirkland P&R and travel non-stop to CenturyLink Field. Shuttles leave designated parking areas two hours prior to kick off time, with the last bus leaving about 30 minutes before kickoff. More information on Metro’s game day shuttle service is available at metro.kingcounty.gov/up/spclevent/seahawks.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit and Metro Transit services.