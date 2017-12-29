Sounder game day trains will run Sunday for Seahawks game

Seattle Seahawks fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Seahawks 1:25 p.m. game this Sunday, Dec. 31 against Arizona.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from CenturyLink Field.

Inbound trains from Snohomish County will depart Everett at 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:14 and 11:29 a.m.

Return trains to Everett will leave Seattle 15 and 35 minutes after the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at soundtransit.org/seahawks.