Beginning Friday, Aug. 25 and lasting through Sept. 11, Sound Transit is temporarily removing cars from two north line Sounder trains to use for testing of new cars.

“During this time, Sounder North trains will operate as two-car trainsets,” the agency said.

“In order to expand Sounder service, nine new rail cars have begun arriving. These new cars need to go through a full series of required tests to ensure they are safe and reliable,” Sound Transit said.