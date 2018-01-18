Sound Transit, Metro to add extra service for Saturday Women’s March in Seattle

Headed to downtown Seattle via bus this Saturday, Jan. 20 for the Women’s March 2.0? Sound Transit and King County Metro advise transit riders should prepare for “significant delays before, during and after the march.”

The Women’s March is expected to start at 10 a.m. with a rally at Cal Anderson Park, followed by the march at 11 a.m. through downtown to Seattle Center.

Sound Transit said it plans to operate extra Link light rail trains to help serve expected crowds using the Capitol Hill Station adjacent to Cal Anderson Park. Those planning to take Link to the march can ride light rail from any other light rail station (the closest one currently to South Snohomish County is at the University of Washington) or customers also can ride Sound Transit from South Snohomish County to downtown and join the march from there.

Metro will operate on a normal Saturday schedule and will have additional buses as needed on routes 8, 41, 44, 101, 150, 255, RapidRide C, D, and E Lines. (RapidRide E travels from the Aurora Village Transit Center to downtown Seattle. You can see that schedule here.) ST Express Routes 512, which serves the Mountlake Terrace freeway station and Lynnwood Park and Ride, will also operate extra service. You can see that schedule here.

Beginning at noon, Fourth Avenue will close north of Pike Street to all traffic for the duration of the march. ST Express and Metro buses will be rerouted, and ST Express Route 512 will truncate at Westlake Station.

Detailed information on bus service during the march is available at Sound Transit’s rider alerts page and Metro’s Service Advisories page .

After the event, Metro will provide shuttles from the west side of Seattle Center, northbound on First Avenue North at Harrison Street, for people wishing to return to the central downtown area.

More than 330,000 rides were logged on Metro and Sound Transit during the 2017 Womxn’s March, which contributed to a record Saturday ridership on Link light rail of 80,000 boardings.