Sound Transit to hold MLT Light Rail open house on June 28

Sound Transit will hold an open house for community members to discuss the Mountlake Terrace light rail station on Wednesday, June 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Lynnwood Link is continuing through final design, the process that advances design work from approximately 30 percent to 100 percent completion. Final design offers many opportunities for residents, neighborhood organizations, property owners and businesses to get involved. Attend the station design open house to see updated images of the future light rail station.

Attend the meeting and ask questions and give your feedback on:

Station designs

Lynnwood Link Extension project plans

Project benefits and potential impacts

Public art

Corridor design and related projects

The meeting will be held at Nile Shrine Country Club, 6601 244th St. S.W. Community members are invited to stop by anytime between 6-8 p.m. A brief presentation starts at 6:10 p.m.

For more details about the project, click here for previous coverage.