Sound Transit adopts permanent names for Lynnwood Link light rail stations

On Thursday, July 27, the Sound Transit Board adopted the permanent names for the four stations of the Lynnwood Link Extension.

From south to north:

Shoreline South/145th

Shoreline North/185th

Mountlake Terrace

Lynnwood City Center

A significant amount of public input was received on station names for the Lynnwood Link Extension, according to a Sound Transit press release. There were more than 7,500 station naming suggestions given at 30 percent station design open house meetings in Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood in November 2016, and through an online survey in April 2017.