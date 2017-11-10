Soccer, tennis players selected for MTHS November Athlete Highlights

1 of 2

Team leaders in the Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls’ soccer and boys’ tennis programs have been chosen to be profiled in the November Athlete Highlights posters on display around town this month.

Sammy Ruiz and Jacob Peters have been selected for the honor by the head coach of their respective sport.

“A team needs leadership and Sammy Ruiz, a senior Captain whom I respect and love to coach, epitomizes leadership and caring,” said Hawks’ girls soccer Coach Alvin Little. “Sammy leads through example, diligence and dedication to the team. She works hard, is fearless and never ever quits no matter the circumstance.”

“Sammy deserves every good thing that can happen in live and will succeed in whatever she chooses to do,” Little continued. “In my line of work the biggest compliment one can get is ‘I would go through a door with him or her anytime,’ and I would.”

MTHS boys tennis Coach Alberto Ramirez praised his selection for the November Athlete Highlights.

“Jake is one of the most responsible and hardworking players to come though our program,” Ramirez said. “Jake has always volunteered to help me with drills and also to organize practices; Jake has also helped with tennis camps as well as a manager for the girls’ team. He is a good leader on the court, always eager to hand tennis advise to new players.”

The MTHS Athletic Highlights program is sponsored by the school’s Sports Booster Club; to learn more about the group, click www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub.

–By Doug Petrowski