Snow closes Edmonds public schools Monday; Edmonds CC starting late

South Snohomish County was under a blanket of snow Monday morning that caused the closure of Edmonds School District schools and programs, including athletics and after-school events, and bus schedule changes for Community Transit.

Edmonds Community College said it would delay the opening of school until noon. Find updates at edcc.edu.

Community Transit said that all 100-series routes in south Snohomish County were on regular routes, while 200-series routes in north Snohomish County, except for Routes 227, 270 , 271 and 277 are on snow route.

Commuter Routes were running on altered schedules, with the following routes serving first and last trips only:

Route 405

Route 410

Route 417

Route 425

The following routes will run every other trip:

Route 510

Route 511

Route 512

Route 513

Route 532

In addition:

– Routes 413 and 415 are serving Ash Way Park & Ride only.

– Route 422 is on snow route in Stanwood and is not serving Old Pioneer Hwy or 72nd Ave.

– Route 513 is not able to serve Eastmont Park & Ride.

– Route 535 is not entering UW Bothell campus, but is serving stop near campus on Beardsley Blvd.