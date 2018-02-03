SnoKing AAUW branch to feature motivational speaker Lamont Thomas Feb. 10

“Get inspired!” is the topic of the next American Association of University Women (AAUW) Sno-King branch meeting Saturday, Feb. 10, featuring motivational speaker Lamont Thomas.

Thomas will talk about the event that changed his life forever and where he finds his personal strength to make positive change.

“You may have seen him jogging in Richmond Beach,” the AAUW announcement states. “Find out why.”

The meeting will run from 10 a.m.-noon at Shoreline Community College Administration Building 1000, Board Room 1018, 16101 Greenwood Ave. N., Shoreline. Park in upper parking lot. No parking pass is required.

All are welcome. Refreshments will be served and there will be a used book sale and raffle.

Questions? Contact Edmonds SnoKing Branch leadership at aauw.esk@gmail.com or visit http://esk-wa.aauw.net/.