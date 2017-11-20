Snohomish Pie Company named ‘Best Pie’ by Seattle Refined

Snohomish Pie Company, with locations in Snohomish and Mountlake Terrace, was named the Best Pie in the Pacific Northwest by Seattle Refined, in partnership with KOMO news.

Click here to read the full story on Seattle Refined’s website.

According to the story, the shop is expected to sell 2,000 pies for Thanksgiving this week.

Snohomish Pie Company is no longer taking pre-orders for Thanksgiving pie and will only be open to pre-order pickups on Tuesday, Nov. 21, but a limited number of pies will be available on Wednesday, Nov. 22 for purchase starting at 8 a.m.

The Mountlake Terrace location is at 5602 232nd St. S.W.