Snohomish Pie Co. to collect supplies, donate profits Thursday for Hurricane Harvey victims



Snohomish Pie Co. is donating all profits made on Thursday, Aug. 31 to Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston.

Owner Jenny Brien posted a note on the business’s Facebook page that when her parents died in an Alaska Airlines crash years ago, the “kindness of others” helped her healing.

“So, with all that said, Snohomish Pie Company is stepping up,” she said on Facebook. “We are teaming with The Rock Church and the non-profit organization Provide Hope (www.ProvideHope.com) to fill a trailer with items the people of Houston are in need of. We are in communication with local shelters and churches to try to fill a need.”

All profits from all Snohomish Pie Co. locations, including the one in Mountlake Terrace located at 5602 232nd St. S.W., will go toward filling a semi trailer with supplies and sending it down to Texas.

Donations of diapers, baby wipes, bottles, formula, bottled water and cleaning supplies will also be collected at Snohomish Pie Co. to add to the truck.

“My heart is filled with hope that as a community, we can help,” Brien posted on Facebook.