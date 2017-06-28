Snohomish County seeks four volunteers to serve on its Historical Commission

The Snohomish County Historical Commission is seeking four new members for its Historical Commission.

Two members are needed from Snohomish County’s District 3, and two others are needed from District 4. The total area includes Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway and Brier, among other nearby areas (see map above).

“This commission is responsible for identifying and encouraging conservation of the community’s cultural and historical resources,” said Hal Gausman, of Snohomish County’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department.

Commission members are appointed to terms of two to four years and meet at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month.

“The major responsibility of the commission is to identify and actively encourage the conservation of the county’s historic resources by initiating and maintaining a register of historic places and reviewing proposed changes to register properties,” Gausman said.

The commission serves as the county’s primary resource in matters of history, historic planning and preservation. The commission makes recommendations to the county council for the approval to use Community Heritage Grant funds that are available for historic preservation or historical programs.

To be considered for appointment to the commission, community members should contact Hal Gausman at 360-805-6729 or by email at hal.gausman@snoco.org.