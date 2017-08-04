Snohomish County PUD offers tips to stay cool during heat wave

With the weather heating up around the Puget Sound this summer, consider some tips from Snohomish County PUD to help keep your home cool:

Avoid using the oven — cook on the stove, use a microwave oven or grill outside.

Install efficient LED lights that run cooler. Only about 10 percent to 15 percent of the electricity that incandescent lights consume results in light—the rest is turned into heat.

Keep your shades and curtains drawn during the day to keep heat out.

Open windows at night to take advantage of cooler air.

Wash only full loads of dishes and clothes. Consider air-drying both dishes and clothing.

Minimize activities that generate a lot of heat, such as running a computer, burning open flames, running a dishwasher, and using hot devices such as curling irons or hair dryers. Even stereos and televisions will add some heat to your home.

Also, consider an efficient heat pump, which provides efficient cooling during the summer months. The PUD offers instant rebates for eligible heat pumps. Customers need to have electric heat as a primary heating source to qualify. Work also must be completed by a PUD Registered Contractor.