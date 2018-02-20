Snohomish County PUD offering special pricing on efficient lighting

Snohomish County PUD has partnered with local retailers to offer special pricing on energy-efficient lighting that helps you save money on your electricity bill. Look for the PUD logo to save. The discounted lights come in a variety of shapes, sizes and wattage levels.

Saving levels include:

Up to $2 on LED Bulbs

Up to $5 on Energy Star Interior & Exterior Fixtures

Up to $5 on Efficient Showerheads

You’ll find special PUD pricing at these local stores:

Ace Hardware

Bartell Drugs*

Batteries Plus Bulbs*

Costco*

Dollar Tree

Fred Meyer*

Home Depot

Independent Hardware Stores

Lowes*

Walmart**Also offer showerhead discounts

A 60-watt incandescent light bulb left on for four hours a day costs about $11 per year in energy. When you switch to a 9-watt LED (light-emitting diodes), you’ll use up to 90% less energy than an incandescent bulbs to provide the same amount of light — at a cost of $2 per year. An LED bulb also lasts at least 15 times longer and the energy cost drops to under $2. Using 10 9-watt LEDs saves you about $95 each year over incandescent bulbs.

For more information about ways to save energy, visit the PUD website at snopud.com or call the Energy Hotline at 425-783-1700.