Snohomish County named 2017 Top Sports Vacation Spot

Snohomish County has been named a 2017 Top Sports Vacation Spot by SportsEvents Media Group. Only seven cities nationwide were awarded the honor, with just two locations west of the Mississippi receiving this designation.

“Traveling to sports events has become a true family affair and a major undertaking for any family, so turning a sports trip into a mini-vacation or even a full blown vacation can be very appealing,” said John Rezell, SportsEvents executive editor. “Families get amped about the opportunity to do fun and exciting things during free time when traveling to an event, and that just adds to their experience and memories.”

SportsEvents editors compiled a Facebook ballot with a list of 30 family-friendly sports destinations. From those 30 destinations, including mountain retreats, popular lake and river destinations, and ocean-front resort towns, fans were asked to vote for their top picks. The seven Top Sports Vacation Spot award recipients will be named in SportsEvents’ February issue, along with a special feature on sports events and vacations.

“This is a great surprise to have Snohomish County honored as one of the Top Sports Vacation Spots,” said Tammy Dunn, sports development director at the Snohomish County Sports Commission. “The award is a tribute to the attractions and activities Snohomish County offers. With our aviation attractions, shopping, and outdoor recreation activities, Snohomish County offers limitless family fun.”

Dunn noted that the Snohomish County Tourism Bureau recently published an Outdoor Adventure Guide, which will help families plan extended stays in the area. The 40-page publication highlights outdoor recreation opportunities for every season, including the Edmonds underwater dive park, the Interurban multi-purpose trail that runs through Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood and water sport activities on Lake Ballinger.

“When people stay in Snohomish County, the lodging values are typically 40 to 50 percent lower than that of Seattle in addition to lower tax rates,” said Dunn. “This enables people to optimize vacation dollars for memory-making activities.”