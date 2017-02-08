Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Jan. 26-31

Selected calls from Snohomish County Fire District 1, which responded to 418 calls Jan. 26-31: 329 emergency medical aid calls, 27 motor vehicle collisions, 21 fires, 7 service calls, 4 natural gas leaks, 1 hazardous materials call and 29 automatic fire alarms.

Jan. 26

TOWNHOUSE FIRE: At 3:05 a.m., firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire that caused more than $100,000 damage and displaced a family of six from their townhouse in the 7400 block of 212th Street Southwest in Edmonds. No one was injured. The fire started on the stove top.

Jan. 28

COLLISION: At 4:41 p.m., a car struck a motorcycle in the 1000 block of 128th Street Southwest south of Everett. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

TRUCK FIRE: At 4:50 p.m., firefighters responded to a truck fire in the 500 block of 128th Street Southwest south of Everett. No one was injured.

COLLISION: At 5:52 p.m., firefighters responded to a three-car collision on the ramp to southbound 1-5 at 164th Street Southwet and transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 6:11 p.m., firefighters responded to a three-car collision in the 1200 block of 164th Street Southwest north of Lynnwood and transported one patient to an area hospital.

Jan. 29

COLLISION: At 5:53 p.m., firefighters responded to a three-car collision at Puget Park Drive and 134th Place Southeast east of Mill Creek and transported one patient to an area hospital.