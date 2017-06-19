Photos Snohomish County Council’s Terry Ryan presents check to MLT Girl Scout Troop June 19, 2017 26 0 Snohomish County Councilmember Terry Ryan, second from left, visited the Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting Monday night to officially present a $5,000 grant to Girl Scout Troop 43752. The troop will use the grant to extend and pave the gravel pathway at Matt Hirvela Bicentennial Park, located at 4105 222nd St. S.W. City of Mountlake Terrace staff worked with local Girl Scout Troop 43752 to submit a grant application to Snohomish County for a Small Capital Projects Partnership Grant (SCPP) to continue the trail project. (Photo by Teresa Wippel) Related