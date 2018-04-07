Snohomish County Board of Health to recognize Health Champions

Following regular business at this month’s April 10 Board of Health meeting, the Snohomish Health District will recognize individuals and organizations in its 2017 Health Champions ceremony, including one based in Mountlake Terrace.
Six local businesses will be presented with Food Safety Excellence Awards. These awards recognize those in food service who not only meet minimum standards, but typically stand out within their industry. The recipients by category are:
- Limited Menu – Gourmet Latte #18 located at 24119 Snohomish-Woodinville Rd., Woodinville
- Schools/Industrial/Institutions – Snohomish County Corrections located at 3025 Oakes Ave., Everett
- Temporary Food Service – Joe’s Concessions located at 20301 81st Ave. W., Edmonds
- Full Menu – Pochi Lifestyle Café located at 1211 164th St. S.W., #10, Lynnwood
- Fast Service – Papa Murphy’s Pizza located at 21005 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace
- Large Grocery Chains – Costco Wholesale Warehouse #1190 located at 18109 33rd Ave. W., Lynnwood