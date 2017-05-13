Snohomish County 2017 Spring/Summer Visitors Guide now available

The 2017 Spring/ Summer Snohomish County Visitors Guide is now available for those who want to learn about local events and weekend trip itineraries.

The current issue of the visitors guide contains outdoor recreation and adventure tips, a list of events, and information and attractions in Snohomish County’s communities. Some popular attractions include the Future of Flight Aviation Center & Boeing Tour, Hibulb Cultural Center, shopping at Alderwood, Everett Mall or Seattle Premium Outlets and boutique shopping in Edmonds, Bothell and Snohomish.

The guide also calls out Mountlake Terrace, describing it as “a close-knit community with big mountain views, boasts over 260

acres of recreational attractions including parks, trails, playfields, golf, fishing, quiet boating, indoor swimming pool, sports pavilion, and public open space.”

The visitors guide may be downloaded online at http://www.snohomish.org/Spring-Summer-2017-Visitors-Guide. Or it may be picked up at one of three Visitor Information Centers in Snohomish County:

-Snohomish County Visitor Center at Future of Flight, 8415 Paine Field Blvd. in Mukilteo

-South Snohomish County Branch at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way in Lynnwood

-East Snohomish County Branch at 1301 First St. in Snohomish.