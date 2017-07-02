Sno-lsle Libraries Board of Trustees seeking applications

The Sno-lsle Libraries Board of Trustees is seeking a Snohomish County resident to fill one (1) library trustee position to complete a partial term expiring December 31, 2019.

The Board of Trustees is the governing body for Sno-lsle Libraries, an intercounty rural library district serving Snohomish and Island counties. The board sets library policies, reviews and approves the annual budget, and determines the general direction of the Library District. The board is established under the laws of the State of Washington. Trustees represent the Library District to the community and advocate for the Library District at the local and state level.

Applicants must be a resident of Snohomish County and be committed to the principle and philosophy of a tax-supported public library. Additionally, trustees are expected to support the mission of the Library District “to be a community doorway to reading, resources and lifelong learning, and to be a center for people, ideas and culture.”

Applications are due no later than Friday, July 28, 2017, to Jessica Hanaumi, Sno-lsle Libraries, 7312 35th Ave N.E., Marysville, WA 98271. Applications will be evaluated and the selected candidate must be approved by the Snohomish County Council.

For additional information about the Board of Trustees, to request an application or to request any assistance in completing the nomination form because of a disability, contact Jessica Hanaumi at 360-651-7002.