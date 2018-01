Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents “Following the Ninth” on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The movie explores how Beethoven’s final symphony inspired and sustained movements of liberation.

The event will be held at the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 8109 244th St. S.W. in Edmonds. Admission is free. Attendees are also invited to stay after the film for a musical celebration of “Ode to Joy.”