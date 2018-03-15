Sno-King Community Chorale performs Mozart Master Work March 17

1 of 2

For its annual Musica da Coro concert, the Sno-King Community Chorale has selected one of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s most celebrated works, the Coronation Mass. Two performances will be given on Saturday, March 17 — 3 and 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood, 6215 196th St. S.W. Tickets may be purchased through brownpapertickets.com or at the door.

Divided into the usual six liturgical sections: Kyrie, Gloria, Credo, Sanctus, Benedictus, Agnus Dei, the K317 mass acquired the nickname “Coronation” at the Imperial Court in Vienna in the early 19th century after becoming the preferred music for royal coronations earlier, in the late 18th century.

Members of the Cascade Symphony Orchestra will join the chorale as well as featured soloists Jennifer Bromagen, soprano; Sarah Mattox, alto; Stephen Rumpf, tenor; and Jacob William Herbert, bass.

The program will also include other selections, including “Allelluia,” from “Brazilian Psalm”; “The Water Is Wide,” a Scottish folk song; and a rousing rendition of “How Can I Keep from Singing?,” featuring soloist Nikki Glaros, with text adapted from a popular Quaker song. The piece will be conducted by Associate Director Dustin Willetts in his public debut with the Sno-King Community Chorale.

For more information, visit sno-kingchorale.org.