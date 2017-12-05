Sno-King club to host holiday folk dance party Dec. 9 in Lynnwood

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club invites all to come and dance to the live music of Folk Voice Band from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W.., Lynnwood.

The club will do dances from many countries, including partner, no-partner, and set dances, but you don’t need to bring a partner. During band breaks there will be recorded requests and potluck finger foods.

Ethnic costumes are encouraged, or just your holiday wear. The grange has a hardwood floor and free parking.

The club teaches at its regular dances, every Wednesday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m., with a lesson at 7:30. Wednesday is all requests, and Saturday has a program of dances, with room for requests.

The donation for all dances is $7 for non-members and $5 for members. Yearly membership is $15 ($25 for a family).

For information, call 206-524-7300 or 360-387-9923, email dancesnoking@gmail.com, or visit the website at www.sno-king.org