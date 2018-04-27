Sno-Isle Library levy slightly passing in Thursday election update



The Sno-Isle Libraries levy is slightly passing, based on the latest results from Tuesday’s special election.

Overall, the levy now has a 50.41 percent approval. However, in Snohomish County alone, the levy has just 48 percent yes votes. That number is offset by the 61.7 percent approval in Island County.

“While the numbers are still very close, the margin is widening,” Executive Director Jonalyn Woolf-Ivory said in a statement.

Initial returns Tuesday showed the levy failing.

A simple majority of votes is needed to pass the ballot measure. Passage would add 9 cents to the current library property tax levy. If the levy passes, the levy rate in 2019 would be 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

County auditor offices in Snohomish and Island counties are scheduled to certify election results on May 4.

“Given the number of ballots that election officials say remain to be counted, we are cautiously optimistic about the outcome,” Woolf-Ivory said.