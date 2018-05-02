Sno-Isle Library levy shows 50.45 percent approval in late returns Wednesday

The Sno-Isle Libraries levy that was a part of the April 24 special election is passing by about half a percent in late returns Wednesday.

The election is expected to be certified by elections offices in Snohomish and Island counties on Friday, May 4.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Snohomish County had 47.99 percent yes votes and 52.01 percent no votes. Island County had 61.75 percent yes votes and 38.25 percent no votes. Combined, the measure is passing with 50.45 percent yes votes.

The ballot measure called for adding 9 cents to current library property tax levy. If it does end up passing, the levy rate in 2019 would be 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. A simple majority is needed for passage.

If the measure doesn’t pass, the existing levy would continue. However, revenue wouldn’t meet the rising costs of maintaining services and the budget would be reduced starting in 2019, library officials said.