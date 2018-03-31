Sno-Isle Libraries seeks presenters for tech series

Are you the one who always seems to get the techie question… and know the answer?

“We’re soliciting proposals for a series of workshops, classes, lectures and presentations,” said Lead Librarian for Public Computing Anne Murphy. “The project is called ‘Tech Pros: Let Technology Transform Your World.’”

The series will bring in expert presenters to share their knowledge about technologies that are impacting their lives now, or will in the near future.

“We want attendees to walk away excited about technology and having learned something interesting or actionable,” Murphy said. “People want to learn more about robotics and virtual reality. They want to know more about protecting their privacy online. They see stories in the news, and we want to help get their questions answered.”

The project grew out of comments from attendees at ongoing computer classes and technology-fest events, Murphy said.

Proposals for the series can cover any aspect of technology, focusing on the role of technology in society or skills for navigating the digital world. Selected proposals will include learning outcomes that will be measured in a post-event survey.

Murphy is reaching out to established technology groups in the Snohomish and Island counties, but proposals will be considered from all corners. “The strongest proposals will be on a list of programs that can then be scheduled by each of our 23 community libraries,” Murphy said. “The goal is to sponsor 30 sessions this summer and fall.”

Possible session topics include:

Robotics

Online privacy and security

Virtual/augmented reality

Artificial intelligence

Digital media skills

Careers in technology

Digital copyright

Program proposal timeline:

April 15: Proposals due

April 25: Notice of acceptance

May 1: Session list sent to community libraries for bookings

August-December: Sessions to take place

Parameters for proposals include:

Must be submitted through the online form.

Sessions should range from 1-3 hours.

Presentations should focus on learning

Presentations may include contact information for the presenter

Presenters are welcome to sell books after their session.

Sno-Isle Libraries will not provide presenters with a list of registered attendees due to privacy policies.

Sno-Isle Libraries will market classes to the public and presenters are encouraged to promote to their networks.

A contract with Sno-Isle Libraries is required to ensure engagement and payment.

For more information, contact Anne Murphy, Lead Librarian for Public Computing, 360-651-7064, amurphy@sno-isle.org.